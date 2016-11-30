MILAN Nov 30 Jefferies said on Wednesday it was sticking with its contrarian bullish call on Italian stocks ahead of a referendum on constitutional reform that could unseat Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

"Sentiment is terrible while investors have largely exited the equity market," strategists at the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday, mentioning as favourite stocks phone group Telecom Italia and cement maker Buzzi Unicem.

Jefferies comments echo views from other fund managers who believe the expected failure of Renzi's constitutional referendum on Dec. 4 will offer buying opportunities as others flee.

Opinion polls conducted until a blackout period began last week showed the "no" vote comfortably in the lead, raising concerns of a political crisis and fuelling market volatility. Renzi has said he would resign if Italians reject the reform.

ETFs focused on Italian stocks have suffered outflows each quarter this year while short-selling on Italian stocks, particularly banks, has risen over the past year, data from Markit shows.

Italian stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year, making them the worst performing among major markets globally. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)