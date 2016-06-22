* Europe, U.S. valuation gap at 5-yr high

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 22 The valuation gap between European and U.S. shares has hit a near five-year high following differing stock moves in the two regions, although that differential could narrow sharply if Britons vote on Thursday to stay in the European Union.

The rise in the gap is partly due to choppy share trading in Europe as investors fretted about the outcome of Britain's referendum on its membership of the European Union. If the country decides to remain in the bloc, European equities would rise sharply, analysts said.

The U.S. S&P 500 index now trades at 16.5 times its 12-month forward earnings, against a price-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.9 times for the STOXX Europe 600 index, down from 15.2 times in early January, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

This represents the widest gap since September 2011 and follows a 2 percent rise in the S&P 500 this year, while the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index has fallen 7 percent. (bit.ly/28T69YT)

European equities could jump by 5 to 10 percent in the short term if Britain opts to stay in the EU, according to some analysts' estimates.

Betting odds show a greater chance that the country will vote to stay rather than leave, but opinion polls show the two camps are roughly neck-and-neck.

Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis, said the valuation gap had also widened because of lingering geopolitical concerns and more potential for European profits to recover than U.S. earnings, which are at a very high level following several quarters of outperformance than Europe.

"Longer term there is clearly an opportunity here. If geopolitical tensions ease and European earnings growth picks up, there is a lot of upward potential. That's the reason we are currently overweight Europe," he said.

European earnings fell nearly 11 percent in the first quarter, against a 5 percent drop in the United States, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows.

