* STOXX 600 to fall 2 pct by end-2016 -Reuters poll median

* But European stocks to drop less than FTSE by end-2016

* Italy highlighted as area of major uncertainty

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 12 European stock markets are expected to fall around 2 percent by the end of 2016, as concerns about a weak economic backdrop - exacerbated by Britain's vote to quit the European Union - weigh on markets, a Reuters poll found.

However, those European markets are expected to outperform Britain's FTSE 100 which is predicted to fall 7 percent by the end of 2016.

The poll of more than 20 traders, strategists and fund managers gave a median forecast for the pan-European STOXX 600 index of 325 points by the end of 2016 - down over 2 percent from Monday's closing level of 332.72.

That forecast is a steep downgrade from the 365 in an April survey and it will only recover to 328 by the middle of next year, the latest poll found.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was expected to end 2016 at 2,875, pretty much steady from Monday's close, and then reach 3,050 by mid-2017.

France's CAC was predicted to fall 4 percent to end 2016 at 4,100 points, while Germany's DAX was expected to eke out marginal gains of 2 percent to end the year at 10,000 points.

Those polled by Reuters said that while expected stimulus measures from the European Central Bank would provide a level of support for equity markets, the backdrop of feeble economic growth would weigh on corporate earnings and shares.

"Markets will be over-inflated and propped up to an extent by yet more expectations of stimulus measures, but global economic growth fears will continue for the foreseeable future," said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths.

Britain's Bank of England is likely to cut interest rates and resume purchasing assets soon while the ECB is expected to announce an extension to its own quantitative easing programme later this year.

The IMF cut Italy's growth outlook on Tuesday and its banking system was singled out as a weak spot. Concerns over bad debts at Italian banks and uncertainty over a constitutional referendum due there later this year were highlighted as major risks for European markets.

"We're not in the same position as 2008 as banks are better capitalised and regulators and central banks are all over the markets to prevent liquidity drying up suddenly. But if Italy goes under because of its banks and brings down the euro zone, then it's a very different picture," said ETX Capital analyst Neil Wilson.

Among leading investment banks, Goldman Sachs forecast the STOXX 600 ending 2016 at 315 points, while UBS was more bullish with a 340 points target.

Nevertheless, the majority of those polled expected European stocks to lose ground between now and the end of the year.

"In Europe, I think continued concerns about the health of the euro zone will weigh on markets into the end of the year and we will continue to trend lower," said Central Markets' trading analyst Joseph Neighbour.

(Poll data: )

(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni, additional polling by Reuters Polls Bengaluru; editing by Adrian Croft)