LONDON Nov 9 European shares were set to open sharply lower on Wednesday, as Republican Donald Trump looked as though he could be on course for an unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election, rattling global markets.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening down 281 points , or 4.1 percent, Germany's DAX was seen down 446 points, or 4.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 186 points, or 4.2 percent, according to spreadbetter IG.

Trump scored a series of shocking wins in battleground U.S. states including Florida and Ohio on Tuesday, opening a path to the White House for the political outsider and rattling world markets that had counted on a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)