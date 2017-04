LONDON Jan 11 European stock markets were expected to open down sharply on Monday, tracking losses on Asian markets as doubts mounted about Beijing's ability to manage the world's second-biggest economy.

Financial bookmakers expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 21-30 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent lower.

Germany's DAX was seen down by 134-155 points, or 1.4-1.6 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 42-54 points, or 1.0-1.3 percent lower. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)