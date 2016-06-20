LONDON, June 20 European stock markets were expected to open sharply higher on Monday, according to pre-market calls from financial bookmakers.

According to calls from IG and London Capital Group, Britain's FTSE 100 was seen up by 169-171 points, or 2.8 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 237-239 points, or 2.5 percent higher.

According to IG, France's CAC was seen up by 107 points, or 2.6 percent higher.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)