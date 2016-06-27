LONDON, June 27 European stock markets were seen falling by more than 2 percent at the open, according to calls from financial bookmakers, as Britain's shock vote last Friday to leave the European Union hit global markets.

Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index was seen down by 160-172 points at the open, which would mark a percentage drop of 2.6-2.8 percent.

Germany's DAX was seen down by 190-200 points, or 2-2.1 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 99 points, or 2.4 percent lower.

British Finance Minister George Osborne is due to make a statement on Monday to attempt to reassure financial markets following the turmoil caused by the country's vote to leave the EU. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)