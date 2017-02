LONDON, June 28 European stock markets were seen opening higher on Tuesday, steadying slightly after a sharp sell-off in the previous two session caused by Britain's shock vote last week to leave the European Union.

Financial bookmakers expected Britain's FTSE 100 equity index, which had fallen nearly 6 percent in the last two sessions, to rise by 54-67 points, or by 0.9-1.1 percent higher.

Germany's DAX was seen up by 118-145 points, or 1.3-1.6 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 50 points, or 1.3 percent higher.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)