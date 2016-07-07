LONDON, July 7 European stock markets were seen
opening higher on Thursday, breaking a three-day losing streak,
helped by firmer oil prices and more signs of caution from the
U.S. Federal Reserve over raising interest rates.
Britain's FTSE was seen opening up by 66-72 points,
or 1-1.1 percent higher, according to spreadbetters at CMC and
IG.
Germany's DAX was seen up by 72-78 points, or 0.8
percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 40-44
points, or 1-1.1 percent higher.
Britain's vote on June 23 to quit the European Union has hit
world financial markets, and minutes for the June 14-15 meeting
of the Federal Reserve showed that the Fed's policymakers
decided interest rate hikes should stay on hold until the
consequences of Britain's EU referendum became clearer.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.7 percent
on Wednesday, its third day of losses in a row. The STOXX 600 is
down nearly 13 percent so far in 2016.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)