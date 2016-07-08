LONDON, July 8 European shares were expected to retreat on Friday after gains in the previous session, with financial bookmakers calling major stock indexes down 0.4 to 0.5 percent in early trading.

They saw Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 opening 15 to 23 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent,

Germany's DAX was seen falling around 43 points while France's CAC 40 was seen dropping 18 to 19 points, representing falls of 0.5 percent for both.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index has fallen more than 3 percent this week and is on track for its worst weekly performance in nearly five months. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)