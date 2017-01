LONDON, July 11 European stock markets were seen opening higher on Monday, according to pre-market calls from financial bookmakers, tracking gains on Asian and U.S. equity markets.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening up by 30-34 points, or 0.5 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 91-98 points, or 0.9-1.0 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 31 points, or 0.7 percent higher.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)