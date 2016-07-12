(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, July 12 European stock markets were seen opening roughly unchanged on Tuesday, pausing after a strong rally in the previous session saw a top share index close at its highest level in over two weeks.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 10 points, or 0.1 percent lower, Germany's DAX to open 10 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open unchanged.

The STOXX Europe 600 rose on Monday to post its highest close since Britain voted to leave the European Union, after Theresa May won the race to succeed David Cameron as Prime Minister, reducing political uncertainty in the UK. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)