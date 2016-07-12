(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
LONDON, July 12 European stock markets were seen
opening roughly unchanged on Tuesday, pausing after a strong
rally in the previous session saw a top share index close at its
highest level in over two weeks.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down 10 points, or 0.1 percent lower, Germany's DAX
to open 10 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open unchanged.
The STOXX Europe 600 rose on Monday to post its
highest close since Britain voted to leave the European Union,
after Theresa May won the race to succeed David Cameron as Prime
Minister, reducing political uncertainty in the UK.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)