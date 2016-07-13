LONDON, July 13 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower at the open on Wednesday, pausing after four straight days of gains.

Britain's FTSE 100, which on Tuesday closed near an 11-month high, was seen opening down by 20 points, or 0.3 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers.

Germany's DAX was seen down by 14 points, or 0.1 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen opening flat. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)