LONDON, July 15 European stock markets were expected to dip lower at the open, while travel stocks may come under pressure after an attacker killed up to 80 people in the French Riviera city of Nice late on Thursday.

Financial bookmakers at IG and CMC Markets expected Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX to open 0.1 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen 0.4 percent lower.

Travel and leisure shares could come into focus after the attack in Nice. The attacker killed up to 80 people and injured scores when he drove a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd watching Bastille Day fireworks, officials said.

Counter-terrorist investigators were seeking to identify the driver, who a local government official said opened fire before police shot him dead. The official said weapons and grenades were found inside the 25-tonne, unmarked truck. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)