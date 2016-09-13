LONDON, Sept 13 European stock markets were seen opening higher on Tuesday, according to pre-market calls from financial bookmakers, in what would mark a rebound from three straight days of losses.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen up by 26-30 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent higher.

Germany's DAX was seen up by 83-108 points, or 0.8-1.0 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 31-48 points, or 0.7-1.1 percent higher.

European shares had ended at their lowest point in two weeks on Monday, as investors fretted over a possible near-term interest rate hike in the United States. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)