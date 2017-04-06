MILAN, April 6 Europe's real estate stocks index
rose to a six- month high while banks fell on
Thursday after remarks from European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi poured cold water on expectations of tightening measures.
Both Draghi and chief economist Peter Praet said the ECB
would stick to its policy plan including bond buying and
record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet
convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health.
"Real estate is recovering from worries that rates could
start a phase of strong increases. Prospects that the central
bank will remain cautious make the sector attractive," said
Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia Capital in Milan.
Higher interest rates make stable yields offered by real
estate firms less attractive. On the other hand, stocks in
European banks, whose margins are boosted when rates rise, were
under pressure, with the sectoral index down 0.7
percent.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)