LONDON, March 1 French media company Technicolor
and British transport firm FirstGroup will be
taken off the pan-European STOXX 600 index to make way
for UK firms including Electrocomponents and Ladbrokes
Coral, STOXX Ltd said.
STOXX, which operates Deutsche Boerse Group’s
index business, said late on Tuesday that Britain's Metro Bank
and TP ICAP will also be added to the widely
followed regional stock index.
Demotions from a major stock index can lower demand for a
company's shares as funds that track the index may sell its
shares, while conversely companies that win promotion may
attract more interest from investors.
The latest changes will take effect on March 20, STOXX said
in a statement, adding that Berendsen, Immofinanz
, Essentra, Wereldhave, Ultra
Electronics and Topdanmark will also be removed
from the Stoxx 600 index to make way for new companies.
Other companies to be added to the index include Scout24
, TGS and SSP Group.
STOXX also said the sector classifications for SFR Group
will change to "telecommunications" and for Philips
to "health care".
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)