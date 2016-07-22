* Q2 earnings in Europe expected to fall 8.5 pct: TR data
* Investors pull record amounts from European equity funds
* Europe EPS forecasts: reut.rs/2553txN
By Atul Prakash and Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, July 22 EasyJet's admission this week
that it was unable to give an earnings forecast in the near-term
underscores the predicament investors face as corporate results
season gets underway next week in Europe.
Earnings at Europe's largest companies are expected to fall
nearly 9 percent overall, according to Thomson Reuters data,
although investors are focusing more on what corporates are
signaling for the next few quarters and on any potential impact
from Brexit.
If companies are unable to predict their performance,
however, the task for stock pickers and analysts trying to
factor in a slew of risk factors becomes much tougher.
A sluggish economy, worries over the health of the banking
system and a lack of earnings growth all exacerbated by doubts
over the impact of Brexit has dimmed the appeal of European
shares, which are underperforming peers on Wall Street. The S&P
500, for example, hit a record high this week.
Europe's STOXX 600 is down more than 7 percent this
year.
Investors pulled a record $6.2 billion from European equity
funds last week in the 24th successive week of outflows, data
from EPFR and Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed.
Earnings season presents another test for already weak
investor confidence.
"Valuations are becoming even more stretched relative to
fundamentals than they were, and that's not a particularly
healthy place to be," said Peter Dixon, an economist at
Commerzbank.
European earnings are expected to contract for the fourth
year in the past five in 2016. Yet valuations, at 14.8 times
forward earnings, are more than 23 percent above their average
over the past decade.
"When investors realize just how far they are pushing
things, they might want to rethink things," Dixon added.
The energy sector, hobbled by weaker crude prices a year
ago, are expected to show the sharpest declines in earnings and
revenue for the second quarter, Thomson Reuters data shows,
followed by telecoms, technology firms and industrials.
Revenue is expected to decline by 6 percent in the second
quarter for the Stoxx 600 companies.
A preliminary survey of purchasing managers in UK conducted
by Markit fell by the most in its 20-year history and is already
indicating the threat of a recession, suggesting companies will
find it harder to grow.
Robert Parkes, an equity strategist at HSBC, says earnings
downgrades are likely to spill over into next year too.
"Companies are not giving any guidance, so it's difficult
for analysts to change their numbers. Some analysts could wait
until Q3 results when companies might give more guidance in
terms of how much Brexit has affected their businesses," Parkes
said.
(Editing by Vikram Subhedar)