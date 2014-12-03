BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich says 1.9 mln passengers in Feb, +6.8% yoy
* 1,879,198 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in February (+6.8% versus. previous year). Source text - http://bit.ly/2mSS0nA
LONDON Dec 3 European shares briefly pared their gains during midday trading on Wednesday, with traders citing the announcement of a nuclear accident at a power plant in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday an accident had occurred at the Zaporizhye nuclear power plant in south-east Ukraine and called on the energy minister to hold a news conference.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 1,397.79 points, off an intra day high of 1,400.19 points. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* 1,879,198 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in February (+6.8% versus. previous year). Source text - http://bit.ly/2mSS0nA
HAMBURG, March 13 Swiss commodities trading group ECOM has agreed to buy the factory of German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH which declared insolvency in December, Euromar's insolvency administrator said on Monday.
* I wouldn't consider taking on a more executive role - Aryzta Chairman McGann- conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)