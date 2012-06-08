* FTSE daily share trade down 14 pct -EGR Broking
* Cash a safer bet for many as debt contagion fears remain
* Volume slide prompting industry job cuts, consolidation
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 8 Trading volumes in European
equity markets slid in May and are set to remain subdued at
least until elections in Greece this month, heaping fresh
pressure on brokers already facing industry consolidation and
job cuts.
Worries over economic growth and contagion spreading from
Greece to other peripheral euro zone countries have prompted
many investors to flee stocks, further thinning a market already
suffering under a longer-term slide in volumes as risk-conscious
investment banks scale back trading on their own account.
"The market conditions are harder than I have known in 25
years of being involved. It's harder to make money now in this
market than in 2008 or during the dot-com crash," said JN
Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.
The London Stock Exchange said this month that the
average daily number of trades across its electronic equity
order books in May had fallen 7 percent from April.
Over a longer period, the falls were even more marked.
The LSE data showed that the average daily value of UK
shares traded on its electronic order books had fallen 20
percent from the same time last year to 4.3 billion pounds, and
was down 39 percent from 7 billion pounds in May 2010.
EGR Broking managing director Steven Mayne added that the
average value of shares traded each day on Britain's FTSE 100
index had fallen to around 44 billion pounds from a
typical 51 billion pounds a day over the last month.
Even Germany, the engine of what little economic growth
Europe has mustered in 2012, has flirted with year-to-date index
losses and seen its volumes ebb. Deutsche Boerse said
order book turnover on its Xetra trading systems slipped to 99
billion euros in May from 99.2 billion in April.
Although markets have rallied in recent days on hopes for
fresh central bank monetary easing, daily comparisons regularly
lag the 90-day traded volume averages of many European indexes.
If Greece's June 17 elections result in a renewed commitment
by the country to stay in the euro zone, volumes could well tick
back up, although concerns it may still quit the euro zone, as
well as broader contagion fears and the long-term structural
trend, are likely to deter many from diving back in.
"You can't be too short, in case they reintroduce LTROs
(Long Term Refinancing Operations) or QE (Quantitative Easing),
and you can't be too long in case the Greek situation unravels,"
said ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
BROKER RETREAT
Looking globally, the value of equity trade - a guide to
traded volumes - has also fallen sharply. Thomson Reuters Global
Equity Market Share Report showed March down 10 percent from
last April to $8.2 trillion.
With investment banks well into a multi-year period of
shedding risk as they look to meet the tougher regulatory rules
drummed up after the financial crisis, many brokers are already
slashing jobs or seeking out merger deals.
Recent examples include Royal Bank of Scotland's
sale of its historic British stockbroking arm, Hoare Govett, to
U.S. bank Jefferies, and I n vestec's purchase of
Evolution Group.
As the size of the brokerage commission pot shrinks ever
further, that wave of consolidation is set to continue.
Due to the market uncertainty, several fund managers said
they were only prepared to take relatively small positions, in
the order of tens of millions of pounds rather than anything
bigger - leading to smaller commissions for brokers.
"The market at this moment is not paying you to take big
asset allocation positions," said Thomas Miller Investment chief
investment officer John Bearman, whose firm manages around 3
billion pounds ($4.67 billion) worth of assets.
($1 = 0.6420 British pounds)
(Editing by Simon Jessop and Nigel Stephenson)