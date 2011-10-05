Oct 6 The European Banking Authority (EBA) has started to reexamine the strength of the region's banks, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said the EBA, mid-way through a two-day crisis board meeting designed to assess the potential hit of mass sovereign restructurings, will use market values to set "haircuts" on banks' sovereign holdings.

The exercise could potentially identify capital shortfalls across the banking system of as much as 200 billion euro ($266 billion), the FT reported.

The regulator is also closely involved in talks with European officials and governments over mechanisms that could be used to forcibly recapitalise banks, enabling them to cope with sovereign defaults.

The FT cited senior officials involved in the process as saying the EBA has been instructed to provide a country-by-country breakdown of how much new capital banks would need in the event that Greece's bonds were written down.

The European Banking Authority could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)