BRUSSELS May 5 European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday she would no longer be able to finalise investigations into tax treatment for Apple, Starbucks, Fiat and Amazon in the second quarter as planned.

"It is clear that obtaining information is both challenging and time consuming. We do not necessarily get the information the first time or the second time. Therefore we will not meet the first deadline to be done by the end of the second quarter. We will do our best," Vestager told lawmakers in the European Parliament.

"I will not give deadlines for the finalisation of these cases," she added.

The Commission is investigating whether the tax arrangements in Luxembourg for U.S. retailer Amazon and a unit of Italian carmaker Fiat amounted to unfair state aid, as well as looking into the treatment of Starbucks by the Netherlands and Apple by Ireland.

It is also investigating Belgium's tax arrangements for multinationals. (Reporting by Foo Yunchee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)