BRUSSELS May 5 European Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday she would no
longer be able to finalise investigations into tax treatment for
Apple, Starbucks, Fiat and Amazon
in the second quarter as planned.
"It is clear that obtaining information is both challenging
and time consuming. We do not necessarily get the information
the first time or the second time. Therefore we will not meet
the first deadline to be done by the end of the second quarter.
We will do our best," Vestager told lawmakers in the European
Parliament.
"I will not give deadlines for the finalisation of these
cases," she added.
The Commission is investigating whether the tax arrangements
in Luxembourg for U.S. retailer Amazon and a unit of Italian
carmaker Fiat amounted to unfair state aid, as well as looking
into the treatment of Starbucks by the Netherlands and Apple by
Ireland.
It is also investigating Belgium's tax arrangements for
multinationals.
