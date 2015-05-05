(Adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS May 5 EU regulators will miss a June
deadline to decide whether tax deals granted by individual
member states to companies including Apple and
Starbucks are legal because they lack some data, the
EU's antitrust chief said on Tuesday.
The investigations launched last year centre on Luxembourg's
tax rulings for carmaker Fiat Chrysler and online
retailer Amazon, as well as coffee chain Starbucks
Corp's deal with the Netherlands and iPhone maker Apple's Irish
arrangements, and whether they are paying a fair share of tax.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who
had previously set a second quarter deadline for her decision,
said it was taking longer than expected to get the relevant
information.
"It is clear that obtaining information is both challenging
and time consuming. We do not necessarily get the information
the first time or the second time. Therefore we will not meet
the first deadline to be done by the end of the second quarter.
We will do our best," Vestager told lawmakers in the European
Parliament.
"I will not give deadlines for the finalisation of these
cases," she added.
The European Commission can order authorities to recover
unfair state aid, which in the case of the four companies could
run to millions of euros. Apple in a regulatory filing last week
said a negative decision could have a material impact.
Vestager said Poland, Estonia and the Czech Republic have
yet to provide details of the companies granted tax rulings
between 2010 to 2013.
The EU competition authority asked all 28 EU countries for
information on the issue in December last year as part of a
broader probe into corporate tax avoidance.
Vestager said she was reviewing the information provided by
trade unions accusing U.S. fastfood chain McDonald's of
avoiding taxes in a deal with Luxembourg to see whether it
merited an investigation.
The Commission is also investigating Belgium's tax
arrangements for multinationals.
(Reporting by Foo Yunchee; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Mark Potter)