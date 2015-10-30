(Corrects dateline to read Oct 30)
By Tom Bergin and Foo Yun Chee
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 30 A small team of European
Union officials is spearheading an investigation that could
force some of the world's biggest companies to pay billions of
euros in avoided taxes.
In an office block in one of Brussels' less fashionable
districts, the 10 Competition Directorate staff from across the
bloc have spent two years poring over hundreds of deals agreed
between companies and member-states' tax authorities.
Their findings were the basis on which the European
Commission, the EU's executive arm, last week ruled that
Starbucks Corp and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
benefited from illegal tax deals with the Dutch and
Luxembourg authorities.
The EU said these deals represented unfair state aid that
gave the companies an unfair advantage and ordered the countries
to reclaim 20-30 million euros ($22-$33 million) from each.
The Commission continues to investigate other rulings
including one Luxembourg gave Amazon.com Inc and
rulings Ireland gave Apple Inc, that allowed those
companies to earn billions of dollars tax free.
If Commission rulings are executed, it could force a sea
change for hundreds of multinationals operating in Europe, whose
strategies to avoid tax have triggered public anger since the
global financial crisis of 2007-2009 left governments strapped
for cash.
Headed by Max Lienemeyer, who specialised in competition and
trade law before joining the Commission in 2003, the team of
Eurocrats has been initiating cases, scrutinising inter-company
transactions, and negotiating with companies and governments, to
decide whether so-called "transfer prices" allowed the companies
to unfairly reduce their tax bills.
Scrutinising corporate tax arrangements is a painstaking
task that is usually undertaken by experienced tax
investigators.
Yet Lienemeyer's Task Force on Tax Planning Practices is
made up of mostly young officials with limited experience of
corporate taxation. Seven left university in the past decade,
and only two have experience of challenging big companies on
their income tax bills, their profiles on online site LinkedIn
show.
Lienemeyer did not respond to requests for comment. Task
force members contacted by Reuters declined to comment, and
referred queries to the European Commission.
The Commission declined to answer detailed questions about
the task force but said it was supported by additional staff
with tax and legal expertise and had all the resources it
needed.
Tax experts noted that the task force's tax audits are
forging into difficult new territory for the Commission, taking
on companies that employ hundreds of tax professionals and pay
millions of dollars each year for external tax advice.
Lienemeyer is paid around 110,000 euros a year and his team
around 80,000, a fraction of what senior tax advisers can earn,
a senior EU source said.
The "small dynamic team", as the EU describes it, also has
the task of trying to prove the tax structures companies have
created are a sham. Usually, when a tax agency seeks to
challenge corporate tax planning, it only attacks individual
transactions.
"Most transfer pricing cases that most tax authorities take
on are fairly limited in their scope," said Ray McCann, a tax
adviser with New Quadrant Partners, who was previously a senior
inspector specialising in cross-border tax avoidance with the UK
tax authorities.
"It's unusual to take on an entire structure because a
transfer pricing investigation is enormously resource
intensive...it's a big deal," he added.
Transfer pricing is setting prices for the transfer of goods
or services from one subsidiary to another, which critics say is
used to reduce tax liabilities in relatively high-tax countries.
The cost should be the same as that which would have been paid
had the transaction been with an unrelated company at market
rates.
LEGAL CHALLENGES
The countries and companies being investigated by the task
force deny agreeing sweetheart tax deals in return for
investment and jobs.
Natura Gracia, a competition partner at law firm Linklaters
said she expected the Fiat and Starbucks cases, and any decision
against Apple or Amazon, would end up in court.
She said it was difficult to predict how a case would play
out because this was the first time that the Commission had used
competition law to tackle alleged preferential application of
income tax rules.
"It is a bit of a backdoor they are using to focus on tax
avoidance," Gracia said. "The question will be whether the
European courts will endorse what the Commission has done."
Some tax advisers said the use of competition law might make
the Commission's job easier, because it could mean the usually
high bar of evidence required to prove a tax structure was
unlawful may not have to be met.
However, the EU's principal legal adviser on tax, Richard
Lyal, wrote in an essay published in the Fordham International
Law Journal in June that the basic principle that tax rules were
broken would still need to underpin any Commission case.
"It is likely to be only in extreme cases that one can with
confidence say that a particular decision reflects a
misapplication of the chosen method," he wrote.
This means that the task force faces at least as hard a
challenge as inspectors like McCann faced.
However, the team has one advantage over a typical tax
authority challenging corporate tax planning: it is examining
cases where the companies and countries involved probably never
expected to face external scrutiny.
Until now, the Commission did not investigate the way
members calculated companies' tax bills. Its move to do this is
a first and its investigative team's task is assisted by
sweeping rights to force governments to hand over correspondence
and notes of meetings with companies.
Companies which expect to have their tax planning challenged
take great care to create a paper trail that will look good in
court. Tax advisers say that if national tax authorities had
expected their work to face EU scrutiny, they might have done
the same.
However, minutes published by the Commission of a meeting
between Apple's tax advisor and Ireland's Revenue Commissioners
to discuss how much taxable profit Apple should report, said
Apple's advisor noted how many people Apple employed in Cork and
how the company was reviewing its worldwide operations.
The EC highlighted this as an example of how non-tax factors
may have played a role in deciding companies' tax bills -
something prohibited by law.
Other documents show tax authorities rapidly approved
complex arrangements that eliminated tax bills, without
challenge.
McCann said this kind of evidence, uncovered by the task
force, was not usually available to inspectors investigating a
company's tax structuring, and that it could be decisive in
court.
"If there are incriminating emails there which clearly show
that everybody knew what was going on, then that's bad," McCann
said. "If equally, there is no apparent investigation by the
jurisdiction offering the tax advantages, then that's equally
bad."
