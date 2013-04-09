BERLIN, April 9 The European Union's five
largest economies have agreed to deepen their cooperation on
fighting tax evasion and expect other member states to join
their initiative, the German finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The finance ministers of Germany, France, Britain, Italy and
Spain (G5) have written a joint letter to the European
Commission explaining their pilot project, the ministry said. It
envisages as a first step the automatic exchange of information
between the signatory countries concerning investment income.
"The finance ministers of the G5 express in their letter the
expectation that other EU member states will join in order to
set a new standard within the EU on the increased automatic
exchange of information," the ministry statement said.