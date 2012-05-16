(adds confirmation, Von Rompuy)

ROME/LONDON May 16 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron will hold a video conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend's G8 meeting, officials said on Wednesday.

The conversation would give the four European leaders a chance to prepare for the summit at Camp David and to discuss European economic issues, said a source in the Italian government.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy would also join the four leaders, added a spokesman from the office of British Prime Minister David Cameron.

"The participants are those going to the G8 from Europe," the spokesman said. (Reporting By Philip Pullella in Rome and Tim Castle in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens)