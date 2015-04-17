BRIEF-Mylan says no comment at this point on U.S. generic Advair application
* Spokeswoman says company has no comment at this point on its U.S. FDA application for generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said trade talks with Europe need to make major progress this year following an agreement on trade promotion authority in Congress.
"Now that Congress is considering important bipartisan legislation for trade promotion authority, TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) negotiations need to make major progress this year," Obama said at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the White House. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Julia Edwards, Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
HOUSTON, March 29 An aging California refinery is testing PBF Energy Inc's reputation as a turnaround whiz, with mounting production woes and costly repairs at the 88-year-old plant throwing a wrench into efforts to quickly revive profits.