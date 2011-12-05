BRUSSELS Dec 5 Several EU member states are urging Germany to drop its demands for changes to the EU treaty, arguing that deeper fiscal integration in the euro zone can be achieved without overhauling the EU's fundamental law, EU sources say.

Germany has been pushing since early September to change the EU treaty, maintaining that the only way to enforce much tighter budget discipline among the euro zone's 17 countries is to enshrine stricter rules in law.

But several member states inside and outside the euro zone are opposed to changing the treaty, saying it will take too long and prove disruptive if all parties including the European Parliament are involved, and are urging Berlin to drop its demands.

"If you go for treaty change at 27, you cannot avoid the convention," said a senior EU official involved in the discussions, referring to the negotiation process.

"You cannot say we're entering a new stage of fiscal union and at the same time that it's only a limited treaty change that doesn't need a convention. The parliament will never take that."

Instead, member states and EU negotiators are trying to convince Berlin that most of what it wants to achieve in terms of fiscal union in the euro zone can be done via existing legislation, outside the Lisbon Treaty.

"A lot can be done without any treaty change. You can explore all the margins of secondary legislation," said the official, mirroring the position taken by British Prime Minister David Cameron after meeting French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on Friday. (Reporting by Luke Baker and Julien Toyer; writing by Luke Baker; editing by Rex Merrifield)