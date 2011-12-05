BRUSSELS Dec 5 Several EU member states
are urging Germany to drop its demands for changes to the EU
treaty, arguing that deeper fiscal integration in the euro zone
can be achieved without overhauling the EU's fundamental law, EU
sources say.
Germany has been pushing since early September to change the
EU treaty, maintaining that the only way to enforce much tighter
budget discipline among the euro zone's 17 countries is to
enshrine stricter rules in law.
But several member states inside and outside the euro zone
are opposed to changing the treaty, saying it will take too long
and prove disruptive if all parties including the European
Parliament are involved, and are urging Berlin to drop its
demands.
"If you go for treaty change at 27, you cannot avoid the
convention," said a senior EU official involved in the
discussions, referring to the negotiation process.
"You cannot say we're entering a new stage of fiscal union
and at the same time that it's only a limited treaty change that
doesn't need a convention. The parliament will never take that."
Instead, member states and EU negotiators are trying to
convince Berlin that most of what it wants to achieve in terms
of fiscal union in the euro zone can be done via existing
legislation, outside the Lisbon Treaty.
"A lot can be done without any treaty change. You can
explore all the margins of secondary legislation," said the
official, mirroring the position taken by British Prime Minister
David Cameron after meeting French President Nicolas Sarkozy in
Paris on Friday.
