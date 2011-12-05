* EU member states urge Germany to drop treaty change demands

* Say most of what Berlin wants on fiscal union can be done without it

* Move would require Germany to drop call for ECJ oversight

* Treaty change talks central to Dec. 8-9 EU summit (Adds details, background)

By Luke Baker and Julien Toyer

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 Several EU member states are urging Germany to drop its demands for changes to the EU treaty, arguing that deeper fiscal integration in the euro zone can be achieved without overhauling the EU's fundamental law, EU sources say.

Germany has been pushing since early September to change the EU treaty, maintaining that the only way to enforce much tighter budget discipline among the euro zone's 17 countries is to enshrine stricter rules in law.

But member states inside and outside the euro zone oppose changing the treaty, saying it will take too long and prove disruptive if all parties including the European Parliament are involved. They are urging Berlin to drop its demands.

"If you go for treaty change at 27, you cannot avoid the convention," said a senior EU official involved in the discussions, referring to the drawn-out negotiating process.

"You cannot say we're entering a new stage of fiscal union and at the same time that it's only a limited treaty change that doesn't need a convention. The parliament will never take that," he said.

Instead, several member states and EU negotiators are trying to convince Berlin that most of what it wants to achieve in terms of euro zone fiscal union can be done via existing legislation, without tinkering with the Lisbon Treaty.

"A lot can be done without any treaty change. You can explore all the margins of secondary legislation," said the official, mirroring the comments made by British Prime Minister David Cameron after he met French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on Friday to discuss issue ahead of a Dec. 8-9 summit.

Germany wants agreement among all 27 EU states on treaty change by the end of 2012, but such a timeframe appears impossibly tight and there are huge risks -- any country could reject it in parliament or in a referendum.

As a result, Paris and Berlin have hinted at the possibility of changing the treaty only among the euro zone member states, or possibly among just a small core of countries, but neither of those ideas is popular either.

WEEK OF NEGOTIATION

Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council, spent last week in talks with member states ahead of a summit on Dec. 8-9 and concluded that any treaty change would have to be done at 27 and would take time, since it would need to involve all players, including the European Parliament.

"Some ideas cannot be reached via a limited treaty change or a treaty change at 17," said the official. "It is simply impossible."

The question is whether Germany would be prepared to give ground on treaty adjustments having so consistently advocated them, and whether tighter fiscal integration really can be achieved without altering the EU's fundamental laws.

One reason Berlin wants to change the treaty is to introduce rules that would make it possible to take euro zone member states to the European Court of Justice, the EU's highest court, if they fail to meet their economic obligations.

Such a stipulation cannot be achieved without changing the treaty among all 27 countries, so if Germany is to accept deeper fiscal integration without treaty change, it would also have to give up on the idea of taking countries to court.

France is opposed to the ECJ stipulation but backs Germany on most of the other elements it wants for deeper fiscal integration. Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet for talks in Paris on Monday, with any deal at the Thursday-Friday summit dependent on Franco-German cooperation.

Diplomats say one country that favours much tighter fiscal rules but is opposed to treaty change is the Netherlands, among the strictest advocates of strong sanctions against errant euro zone member states and usually a close ally of Germany's.

"The Germans have clearly said they want a role for the ECJ," said the EU official. "If they are prepared not to pursue it any longer, it changes what we need to do."

While Germany is expected to negotiate firmly on the need for treaty change no matter what, it may be possible to convince it that steps towards fiscal union can be taken without it, another official said, but that more thorough alterations to the treaty can be returned to later, once the crisis is over. (Reporting by Luke Baker and Julien Toyer; writing by Luke Baker; editing by Rex Merrifield)