FRANKFURT Feb 28 The heavy truck market
in the Europe Union expanded by 3.9 percent in January, helped
by a surge in the United Kingdom, where registrations of new
vehicles weighing over 16 tonnes rose by more than a third, data
showed on Tuesday.
The gain builds on a rise of more than 20 percent in heavy
truck registrations reported in December, but the overall
increase reflected diverse developments, with French
registrations up 3.3 percent, while registrations in Germany,
Spain and Italy declined.
The figures published by the automotive industry association
ACEA also revealed registrations of new light commercial
vehicles (LCV), such as delivery vans used by small businesses,
fell 6.4 percent in January.
Commercial vehicles are capital goods whose sales are
closely tied to economic cycles and mimic the development of
international trade.
Although this makes them a broad indicator for output growth
or contraction, sales are volatile since they are also heavily
influenced by upcoming emission standards and the availability
of credit as many buyers are reliant on banks for loans.
Daimler Trucks, Volvo AB and MAN SE
are the biggest heavy truck manufacturers in Europe,
along with Scania, DAF and Iveco.
Volkswagen, Ford, PSA Peugeot Citroen
, Fiat and Renault are all big
players in LCV market.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)