FRANKFURT Nov 25 Europe's heavy truck
market expanded at a healthy 18.2 percent clip in October versus
a year ago thanks to strong demand in Eastern Europe as well as
even periphery states like Ireland and Spain.
Italy, one of the largest truck markets, managed to eke out
growth in sales of new heavy trucks weighing 16 tonnes or more,
a segment that correlates closely to economic activity and
global trade, according to data published by the European autos
industry association ACEA on Friday.
Germany, which alone counts for a fifth of all demand in
Europe, was the underperformer as the market shrank surprisingly
by 6.4 percent over last October despite robust output growth in
the third quarter.
For the total Europe region, which includes the 27 European
Union countries and Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, heavy truck
registrations were up 18.3 percent in October, while new light
commercial vehicles were up 6.4 percent.
