FRANKFURT Jan 27 The heavy truck market
in Europe expanded by a fifth in December thanks to strong gains
in particular in economically-depressed Italy, where
registrations of new vehicles weighing over 16 tonnes more than
doubled last month, data showed on Friday.
Figures published by the automotive industry association
ACEA also revealed registrations of new light commercial
vehicles (LCV), such as delivery vans used by small businesses
for example, increased 6.3 percent in December.
Commercial vehicles are capital goods whose sales are
closely tied to economic cycles and mimic the development of
international trade.
Although this makes them a broad indicator for output growth
or contraction, sales are volatile since they are also heavily
influenced by upcoming emission standards and the availability
of credit as many buyers are reliant on banks for loans.
Daimler Trucks, Volvo AB and MAN SE
are the biggest heavy truck manufacturers in Europe,
along with Scania, DAF and Iveco.
Volkswagen, Ford, PSA Peugeot Citroen
, Fiat and Renault are all big
players in LCV market.
Bernstein analysts consider the LCV segment to be the most
overlooked profit driver of the European auto industry, with
margins far above that of all but the highest end premium cars.
According to a report published earlier this month by
Bernstein, sales of LCVs subsidise losses, sometimes even heavy
ones, in the passenger car business -- particularly at Fiat, PSA
and Renault.
