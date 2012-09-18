* NGO report warns funding cuts will halt, reverse progress
* EU has high rates of drug-resistant TB, HIV numbers rising
* NGOs call on European Union to fill funding gaps
* WHO says failure to tackle TB could cost $12 bln in 5
years
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 19 Cuts in global funding for
Eastern Europe and Central Asia are undermining the fight
against tuberculosis (TB) and the AIDS virus, threatening to
push already high rates of disease and drug-resistance even
higher, experts said on Wednesday.
In a report by leading European non-governmental health
organisations, the experts called on the European Union to step
in to fill the gaps left by global donors to countries within
and neighbouring its borders.
TB already kills seven people every hour in the European
region while 1.4 million people in Europe have the human
immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS.
Countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia have some of
the world's fastest growing HIV epidemics, and the region is the
only one globally where the number of new HIV cases continues to
rise every year. Europe is also home to the world's highest
documented rates of drug-resistant TB.
"Diseases do not respect borders," said Patrick Bertrand of
Global Health Advocates France, one of the NGOs behind the
report.
"To address global health issues such as TB and HIV, the
European Union must pay attention to what is happening both
within its member states and its neighbours. Now is not the time
to falter and allow for all the progress we've made to be lost."
The public-private Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and
Malaria, the world's largest financial backer of the battle
against the three infectious diseases, said in November last
year it had been forced to cancel a round of new grants and
would make no new funding available until 2014.
Wednesday's report found that because of these shortfalls,
caused partly by cuts by some donor governments to aid budgets
during economic downturns, and due to changes in Global Fund
eligibility criteria, funds for middle-income countries such as
some in Eastern Europe and Central Asia have been limited.
As a result, it said, some countries lack the money needed
to aggressively tackle their TB and HIV epidemics.
The report noted that the Global Fund not only supports
treatment and prevention programmes, but also funds civil
society organisations that can lobby national governments to
begin to fund such programmes themselves.
Experts who contributed to the report said underfunding of
HIV and TB programmes in the Europe "will inevitably contribute"
to rising rates of disease and drug-resistance.
"This will cost lives and cause an enormous drain on the
European region's economy due to increased treatment costs and
lost productivity," they wrote.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that if steps
are not taken to address drug-resistant TB Europe, economic
losses to the region will be $12 billion within five years.
"This is an issue where the European Union has a unique
opportunity to demonstrate leadership and to ensure these
vulnerable populations are not abandoned," said Aaron Oxley,
director of RESULTS UK, another NGO involved in the report.
The NGOs called for the EU to make targeted investments in
the health of its neighbours, where the Global Fund is unable
to, and to ensure it honoured existing pledges to the Fund and
seeks to increase support for it in the years ahead.
The WHO warned last year that multi drug-resistant and
extensively drug-resistant forms of TB are spreading at an
alarming rate in Europe and will kill thousands unless health
authorities do something to halt the pandemic.