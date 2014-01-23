PARIS Jan 23 The European car and light truck tyre market rose 8 percent in December as demand picked up towards the end of the year, French tyremaker Michelin said on Thursday.

After a weak start to the year, the European tyre market finished 2013 with a 1 percent overall rise compared with 2012, Michelin added. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)