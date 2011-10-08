PARIS Oct 8 The heads of the French, German and
Italian employers' lobbies on Saturday called for stronger
European economic and political union, saying only "determined"
action from the European Union will re-establish confidence in
euro zone financial markets.
"A diverse Europe, composed of many countries, will only be
in a position to maintain its economic position and retain its
role of political decision-maker in this changing world if it
progresses relentlessly towards a political union," the heads of
France's MEDEF, Germany's BDI and Italy's Cofindustria said.
The joint letter was released as European leaders are
engaged in a race to prevent a systemic banking crisis that
could plunge the continent and the world back into a recession.
Political paralysis on how to fight financial market
contagion in the euro zone has cast doubt on the future of the
European bloc.
Accelerating political and economic integration is the only
way forward to sort out Europe's woes, Laurence Parisot,
Hans-Peter Keitel and Emma Marcegaglia said in a joint letter.
"By conceiving a mechanism of financial safety and by making
progress on the path of economic governance, the European Union
will be able to establish an efficient regulatory framework that
will create conditions for sturdy public finances and a
competitive economy," they said.
European countries must also put in place structural reforms
aimed at bolstering economic growth and the competitiveness of
their economies, the three leaders said.
"This is only by doing this that European countries will be
in a position to confront the United States, China and emerging
economies," they said.
(Reporting By Marie Maitre; Editing by Alison Birrane)