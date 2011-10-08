PARIS Oct 8 The heads of the French, German and Italian employers' lobbies on Saturday called for stronger European economic and political union, saying only "determined" action from the European Union will re-establish confidence in euro zone financial markets.

"A diverse Europe, composed of many countries, will only be in a position to maintain its economic position and retain its role of political decision-maker in this changing world if it progresses relentlessly towards a political union," the heads of France's MEDEF, Germany's BDI and Italy's Cofindustria said.

The joint letter was released as European leaders are engaged in a race to prevent a systemic banking crisis that could plunge the continent and the world back into a recession.

Political paralysis on how to fight financial market contagion in the euro zone has cast doubt on the future of the European bloc.

Accelerating political and economic integration is the only way forward to sort out Europe's woes, Laurence Parisot, Hans-Peter Keitel and Emma Marcegaglia said in a joint letter.

"By conceiving a mechanism of financial safety and by making progress on the path of economic governance, the European Union will be able to establish an efficient regulatory framework that will create conditions for sturdy public finances and a competitive economy," they said.

European countries must also put in place structural reforms aimed at bolstering economic growth and the competitiveness of their economies, the three leaders said.

"This is only by doing this that European countries will be in a position to confront the United States, China and emerging economies," they said. (Reporting By Marie Maitre; Editing by Alison Birrane)