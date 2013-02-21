BERLIN Feb 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday that if Europe and the United States did not
seal a transatlantic deal setting common standards for trade and
technology, other parts of the world with different values would
set the benchmarks instead.
"We all know especially in terms of future technologies that
our ability to set the decisive standards will determine our
economic success," she told the Bundestag lower house of
parliament, referring to EU-U.S. talks due to start by June with
the ambitious aim of getting a trade pact by the end of 2014.
Merkel added that "if we don't do it, others in the world
will do it and they will do so according to their labour and
production conditions, which are in some cases a far cry from
our own values".