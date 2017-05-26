(Repeats with no changes)
* U.S., European outlooks diverging
* Some wonder if European stocks could move independently
* Global stocks rarely sidestep U.S. weakness
* Financial, economic, corporate linkages still strong
By Vikram Subhedar and Jamie McGeever
LONDON, May 26 Europe's brightening economic
prospects are unlikely to insulate regional stocks from any
sharp pullback on Wall Street where a wobble last week
heightened anxiety about whether a market at record highs is due
a correction.
Darkening clouds in the United States contrast with an
acceleration of the euro zone economy and an ebbing of political
risk after this month's defeat for the anti-euro, far right in
France's presidential elections.
Some analysts have wondered whether European stocks could
'decouple', or move independently, from the richly-valued S&P
500 if it retreats significantly.
History shows this is unlikely.
"We're all in one boat. The world is a global village,
whether we like it or not," said Burkhard Varnholt, deputy
global chief investment officer at Credit Suisse, which oversees
1.3 trillion Swiss francs ($1.33 trillion) of assets under
management.
"If the U.S. slows down then it’s inevitable Europe is
affected too, although the European economy is performing
particularly well right now."
The S&P 500 fell nearly 2 percent last Wednesday, the
largest one-day loss since President Donald Trump was elected in
November, on questions about his future and business-friendly
economic agenda.
World stocks fell nearly 1.5 percent and European shares
fell 1.2 percent the following day.
Over the past 30 years every instance of a month with a 5
percent or more drop on the S&P 500 was accompanied by a drop of
at least as much on European stocks, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The same data shows several instances of large drops on
European indices during months where the S&P 500 was unchanged
or even higher.
More recent episodes of U.S. weakness, notably over the
summer of 2015 and in January 2016 weakness, spread fast to
global markets.
U.S. SETS THE DIRECTION
The reflation trade - bets on stocks that benefit from a
pickup in growth and inflation such as banks and machinery
makers - are still pinned to growth in the United States, the
world's largest economy and a driver for global growth.
The United States accounts for more than 14 percent of the
combined revenue of the developed world's biggest non-U.S.
listed companies, a significant enough proportion to move the
needle for investors should U.S. growth falter.
Top German and UK companies get nearly a fifth of their
revenue from the United States. Japanese firms, led by the
automakers, derive 14 percent of their revenue from the United
States.
"It just comes down to working out whether the U.S. economy
is moving forwards or backwards," said Kevin Gardiner, global
investment strategist at Rothschild Wealth Management. "That
sets the theme for global markets. The U.S. can set the
direction for capital markets."
The U.S. equity market, now worth more than $20 trillion, is
the combined size of the listed market values of the entire
European and Asia-Pacific stock markets.
If there is a slow trickle out of U.S. stocks, other markets
can benefit, as has happened this year in Europe. But if large
sums of money leave U.S. stocks other global markets are not big
enough to absorb it.
The brighter outlook in Europe may have put European stocks,
particularly in the euro zone, in a better position to recover
from any sharp sell off.
"There is no recession in the pipeline, but the U.S. economy
could slow next year. It's already a very long cycle by
historical standards," said Amundi's Borowski.
"Part of the correction is welcome," he said, adding that
any knock-on impact to European stocks is likely to be
short-lived.
($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Anna Willard)