BERLIN Aug 30 The European Union and the United
States still have work to do to negotiate standards and
procedures in a free trade agreement, German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday.
Steinmeier told over 1,000 diplomats and business executives
that the two sides were still "far away" from the high quality
of standards and procedures that the EU had been able to
negotiate in a separate EU free trade deal with Canada.
He said the pace of negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade
and Investment Partnership (TTIP) remained unclear after three
years of talks, not least because of calls for caution by both
U.S. presidential candidates.
Germany's Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Sunday said the
talks had "de facto failed".
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)