* High prices trend to continue in 2012

* Reliance on thermal, renewables to support prices

* Economic crisis could restrict funding access

LONDON, Nov 18 European utilities next year will benefit from Japan's nuclear crisis and the Arab spring as energy prices are forecast to remain high, but slow economic growth is likely to weigh, French bank Societe Generale said on Friday.

"As a consequence of the Fukushima nuclear disaster and the MENA unrests, power prices and production margins rebounded materially," analysts said in a report published on Friday.

"We expect this favourable trend to continue, albeit at a slow pace due to the economic situation."

Germany's nuclear phase-out in response to the Fukushima nuclear crisis lifted European power prices earlier this year and Middle Eastern and North African civil uprisings supported oil and gas prices.

Higher reliance on thermal and expensive renewable capacity replacing nuclear plants will continue supporting European electricity prices next year, as well as tighter reserve capacity margins, the bank said.

Analysts had expected such a rebound from 2013 at the earliest, allowing European utilities to reap the benefits of a quicker-than-forecast increase in prices.

But the threat of Europe slipping back into recession could put a damper on price rises as energy demand would fall.

At the same time, utilities in peripheral European countries could suffer from restricted access to funding and the capital markets and there is a risk governments may impose caps on power and gas tariffs to ease pressure on voters' purchasing power.

Nevertheless, the French bank maintains on a stable credit outlook German utilities EnBW, RWE and E.ON , as well as Sweden's Vattenfall. It said 2011 presented a low point to utilities' ratings, but a rebound next year is likely to benefit them. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)