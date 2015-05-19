* Car registrations in EU and EFTA region rise 6.9 pct in April

* EU car registrations up for 20 months in a row

* Greece car registrations spike on rental car orders (Recasts, adds detail on Greece, analyst comment))

By Edward Taylor

FRANKFURT, May 19 Corporate buyers and demand for mass-market car brands helped new car registrations in Europe increase 6.9 percent in April with all the bloc's five biggest markets posting higher sales.

Among the top gainers was Renault. Sales of its mainstream brand rise 15.6 percent in the European Union and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc while registrations of its discount brand Dacia rose 14.7 percent.

"The recovery remains very much on track," analysts at Evercore ISI said in a note on Tuesday.

New registrations in the European Union (EU) and EFTA countries rose to 1,209,551 passenger cars, data from the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) showed on Tuesday.

IHS Automotive expects car registrations in the EU will now grow by more than 4 percent year-on-year to almost 13.1 million cars, still way behind 2007 levels.

Europe's "big 5 markets" saw sales rise, with registrations up 24.2 percent in Italy, Europe's fourth largest market, and sales in Germany, Europe's largest market, climbing 6.3 percent.

Registrations in Great Britain rose 5.1 percent and sales in Spain rose 3.2 percent after months of double-digit growth following the end of a government scrappage scheme.

A fall in private buying in Germany and France was offset by increased corporate purchases in those markets, Carlos Da Silva, manager for IHS Automotive's European light vehicle sales said.

Overall, sales in the European Union have risen for 20 months in a row, ACEA figures showed.

April registrations in Greece rose to 7,801, a 43 percent leap from a year ago and a 19 percent rise from the 6,529 cars sold in March, ACEA figures show.

"It is the beginning of the tourist season and rental companies are renewing their fleets. This is the main reason for the increase, retail sales rose only slightly," Akis Koulas, spokesman for the Greek auto importer association AMVIR said on Tuesday.

In the EU and EFTA region, demand for Skoda cars rose 9.5 percent. Sales of Fiat cars and those of Opel and its sister brand Vauxhall rose 9.7 percent and 5.7 percent respectively, during the same period, ACEA data showed.

Europe's best selling car brand remains Volkswagen, which recorded a 5.6 percent rise in registrations to 154,311 passenger cars last month.

The improving outlook for euro-area economic growth is leading carmakers to scale back discounts, a trend particularly visible at VW, Commerzbank analyst Sascha Gommel said.

"There's an evident shift from obsessive volume growth to greater profitability at play," Gommel said. (Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Clarke)