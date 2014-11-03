UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Nov 3 French car sales fell 3.8 percent in October, the country's CCFA industry association said on Monday.
Registrations fell to 160,162 cars last month from 166,495 a year earlier, the CCFA said in a statement. European market leader Volkswagen's sales fell 4.8 percent, while PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault posted smaller declines.
Delivery van sales fell 4.5 percent in October, the association also said, for a 3.9 percent drop in light vehicle sales overall. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources