PARIS, July 1 French car sales jumped 15 percent in June, data released by the country's CCFA industry association showed on Wednesday, helped by two extra sales days.

Registrations advanced to 225,645 cars last month after their biggest monthly gain in four years, with European market leader Volkswagen and PSA Peugeot Citroen keeping pace with or beating the broader market.

Adjusted for the effect of the two extra sales days compared with June 2014, underlying sales growth came in at 4.5 percent, the CCFA said.

VW's sales surged 23 percent, before adjustment, with the group's namesake brand and premium Audi marque leading gains.

European no.2 maker PSA posted a 14.6 percent sales increase led by the Peugeot brand, while domestic rival Renault trailed with an 8.7 percent increase.

Sales of the group's no-frills Dacia models surged during the economic crisis but have slowed amid signs of a recovery.

Delivery van sales rose 10.5 percent in June, the CCFA said, taking the gain in overall light vehicle registrations to 14.3 percent or 3.9 percent adjusted for the extra sales days.

French car registrations for the first half of 2015 were up 6.1 percent.

