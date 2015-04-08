PARIS, April 8 Western European auto sales rose 10.7 percent in March as a regional recovery in demand spread to France from other major car markets, according to industry data published on Wednesday.

Registrations last month increased to 1.56 million cars from 1.41 million a year earlier, LMC Automotive said, based on data and estimates compiled by the consulting firm. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)