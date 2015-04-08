By Laurence Frost
| PARIS, April 8
PARIS, April 8 Western European auto sales rose
10.7 percent in March as a regional recovery broadened to
France, according to industry data published on Wednesday.
Registrations last month increased to 1.56 million cars from
1.41 million a year earlier, according to data and estimates
compiled by consulting firm LMC Automotive.
That lifted the annual selling rate to 13.15 million cars in
March from 12.91 million the previous month.
"We're finally seeing a strong rebound in the market after
years of underperformance," LMC analyst Jonathon Poskitt said.
The solid sales growth recorded in Europe's five biggest
markets was helped by a "backdrop of improving consumer
confidence" across the region, he added.
The data, an aggregation of published registrations and
projections for smaller markets, show a regional gain powered by
a belated upturn in France - where registrations rose 9.3
percent, outpacing Germany's 9 percent advance.
The UK annualised selling rate also extended its climb to
2.69 million vehicles in March, according to LMC calculations
based on registrations published earlier in the day, keeping it
well ahead of third-ranked France's 1.98 million.
Spain, Italy and Portugal have also continued to record
double-digit sales growth as they recover from a steep demand
collapse following the 2008 financial crisis.
(Editing by James Regan)