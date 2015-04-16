PARIS, April 16 Europe's auto-market recovery
gained a firmer footing in March, according to industry data
published on Thursday, as mid-market brands bounced back and
no-frills "crisis car" sales slowed.
Registrations rose 10.8 percent to 1.65 million cars across
the region last month, the Brussels-based Association of
European Carmakers said in a statement, taking the first-quarter
expansion to 8.5 percent.
After months of hesitant growth, the upturn appears to be
firing on all cylinders with the five biggest markets - Germany,
Britain, France, Italy and Spain - all posting solid gains.
"All major markets contributed positively to the overall
expansion," the European industry association said.
Mid-market models, which had suffered most in a prolonged
slump that ended last year, outpaced the budget stablemates that
had eclipsed them during the crisis, when frugality reigned.
The Renault brand saw sales jump 11.6 percent in
March, while the French carmaker's low-cost Dacia cars posted a
lesser gain of 7.5 percent.
A 6.4 percent sales increase at Volkswagen's
spartan Skoda division was outshone by the core VW badge - which
saw registrations surge 11.5 percent. Even FCA's
downtrodden Fiat lineup produced 13.7 percent growth.
Ford, a middle-of-the-road badge par excellence,
recorded healthy gains of 8.9 percent in March and 7.4 percent
for the quarter, after years of European pain.
U.S. rival General Motors meanwhile recorded a more
modest 4.3 percent gain for its European Opel marque.
The Detroit-based carmaker nonetheless predicted last week
that rebounding European demand would power a return to regional
profit in 2016, offsetting deep losses in Russia.
