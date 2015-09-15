PARIS, Sept 15 General Motors and Fiat
Chrysler led an 11.5 percent increase in European car
registrations last month, the Brussels-based Association of
European Carmakers said on Tuesday, as a regional market
recovery gathered pace.
Registrations rose to 781,676 cars, the association said,
from 701,251 the previous August, a seasonally weak holiday
month. The advance was bolstered by an extra sales day in some
markets. Sales had risen 9.5 percent in July.
Opel, GM's European division, recorded a 14.1 percent sales
increase thanks to buoyant sales of its sub-compact Adam, Corsa
and Mokka SUV models.
Fiat Chrysler's 13.9 percent increase in registrations
reflected the expansion of the Jeep brand in Europe, with the
arrival of its new Renegade compact SUV.
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, lagged
the market expansion with a 5.7 percent sales increase, while
second-ranked PSA Peugeot Citroen gained 9.2 percent
and Renault 9.8 percent.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Diane Craft)