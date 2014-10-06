UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 6 Western European car sales rose 5.8 percent in September, helped by an additional selling day and stronger demand in Spain, France and Italy, according to industry data compiled by LMC Automotive.
Registrations last month came in at 1.2 million cars, the consulting firm said on Monday, lifting the selling rate to 12.21 million cars per year from 11.91 million in August on a seasonally adjusted basis. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources