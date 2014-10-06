PARIS Oct 6 Western European car sales rose 5.8 percent in September, helped by an additional selling day and stronger demand in Spain, France and Italy, according to industry data compiled by LMC Automotive.

Registrations last month came in at 1.2 million cars, the consulting firm said on Monday, lifting the selling rate to 12.21 million cars per year from 11.91 million in August on a seasonally adjusted basis. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)