UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Oct 1 Spanish new car sales rose 22.5 percent year-on-year in September, vehicle manufacturers' association Anfac said on Thursday, marking 25 straight months of growth and after a 23.3 percent rise in August. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources