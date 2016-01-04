MADRID Jan 4 Spanish new car sales rose 20.7 percent year-on-year in December, vehicle manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday, after a 25.4 percent rise in November.

Some 88,609 cars were sold in December compared to 73,440 in the same month a year earlier, Anfac said.

Car sales rose by 20.9 percent in 2015 year on year, with 1.034 million vehicles sold last year compared to 855,308 in 2014, the association said.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Edited by Jesus Aguado)