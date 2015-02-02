UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Feb 2 New car sales in Spain rose 27.5 pct year-on-year in January from a year earlier, the 17th consecutive month of growth, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.
The January figure compared to a 21.4 percent rise in December, helped by an ongoing government subsidy programme, and 68,118 vehicles were sold in the month.
The government announced in early November that it was extending the Plan PIVE scheme that offers price cuts on new low-emission vehicles for the seventh time. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing Sarah White)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.